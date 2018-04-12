Project-X (CRYPTO:NANOX) Price Hits $116,570.00

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Project-X has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Project-X has a market capitalization of $9,123.00 and approximately $4,048.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for approximately $116,570.00 or 15.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00788523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012878 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00040130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00159542 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00056553 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X launched on February 26th, 2017. Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

Project-X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Project-X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project-X must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project-X using one of the exchanges listed above.

