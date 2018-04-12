Propy Price Up 23.3% This Week (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Propy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00011856 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, EtherDelta and Livecoin. In the last week, Propy has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. Propy has a market cap of $15.92 million and $6.86 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00791389 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012973 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00160870 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057338 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,449,665 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, EtherDelta, Huobi and Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

