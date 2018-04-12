Prospectors Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (CRYPTO:PGL)

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Prospectors Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. Prospectors Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prospectors Gold has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00788523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012878 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00040130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00159542 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00056553 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Prospectors Gold Profile

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prospectors Gold is prospectors.io.

Prospectors Gold Token Trading

Prospectors Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Prospectors Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prospectors Gold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prospectors Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospectors Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospectors Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.