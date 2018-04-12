Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

PTI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 843,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,209. The stock has a market cap of $172.76, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 4.17. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/proteostasis-therapeutics-pti-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-valuengine-updated-updated-updated.html.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.