Prothena (PRTA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prothena and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.83.

Prothena stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. 59,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,733. The stock has a market cap of $1,431.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.24. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 556.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

