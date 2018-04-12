Prudential (PRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a GBX 2,186 ($30.90) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,800 ($25.44) to GBX 1,899 ($26.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America set a GBX 2,300 ($32.51) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a GBX 2,400 ($33.92) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,180 ($30.81) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.95).

Shares of LON:PRU traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,817.50 ($25.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($28.16).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 139 ($1.96) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($24.69), for a total transaction of £1,423,245.96 ($2,011,655.07). Insiders have bought a total of 30 shares of company stock valued at $54,140 over the last ninety days.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

