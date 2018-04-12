Prudential (LON:PRU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 32.50 Per Share

Prudential (LON:PRU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.46) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $14.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,815.50 ($25.66) on Thursday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($28.16).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.96) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). The company had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter. Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup set a GBX 2,186 ($30.90) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,800 ($25.44) to GBX 1,899 ($26.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America set a GBX 2,300 ($32.51) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a GBX 2,400 ($33.92) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,180 ($30.81) price target on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.95).

In other Prudential news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($24.69), for a total transaction of £1,423,245.96 ($2,011,655.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 30 shares of company stock worth $54,140 over the last ninety days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential (LON:PRU) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 32.50 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/prudential-pru-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-32-50-on-may-18th-updated-updated.html.

About Prudential

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.