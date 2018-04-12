Psilocybin (PSY) Price Tops $0.0323 on Top Exchanges

Psilocybin (CURRENCY:PSY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Psilocybin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. Psilocybin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Psilocybin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Psilocybin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.04503130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00774040 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035534 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022225 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00081471 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00057635 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033678 BTC.

Psilocybin Profile

Psilocybin (CRYPTO:PSY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2015.

Psilocybin Coin Trading

Psilocybin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Psilocybin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Psilocybin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Psilocybin using one of the exchanges listed above.

