BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.33 Million Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of PTC worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pennant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 658,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $4,445,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 78,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9,060.88, a P/E ratio of 107.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.17 million. PTC had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 5,464 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $404,172.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,368.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,964 shares of company stock worth $2,765,872. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

