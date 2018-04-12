PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHM. UBS boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,553.84, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. PulteGroup has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $260,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Invictus RG increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,473.4% during the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

