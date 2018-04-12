Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $66.15 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $136.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,455.55, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $172,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,902.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 10,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $991,683.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,462,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

