Contrasting Pure Cycle (PCYO) and Its Competitors

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pure Cycle to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Pure Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Pure Cycle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pure Cycle and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Cycle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pure Cycle Competitors 87 224 252 13 2.33

As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Pure Cycle’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pure Cycle has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Pure Cycle has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Cycle’s peers have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Cycle and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Cycle -40.09% -1.54% -1.51% Pure Cycle Competitors 10.39% 8.90% 2.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pure Cycle and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Cycle $1.22 million -$1.71 million N/A Pure Cycle Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.35

Pure Cycle’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Cycle.

Summary

Pure Cycle peers beat Pure Cycle on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. The Company is engaged in selling water service to customers, using water rights owned or controlled by the Company and developing infrastructure to divert, treat and distribute that water and collect, treat and reuse wastewater. The Company owns a portfolio of water rights located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area, Southeastern Colorado in the Arkansas River, and the Western Slope of Colorado in the Colorado River. The Company’s Denver area assets include Rangeview Water, the Lowry Range Property, Sky Ranch and Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

