National Bank Financial Increases Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.UN) Price Target to C$7.90

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.85 to C$7.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:RUF.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,993. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a one year low of C$7.07 and a one year high of C$9.67.

