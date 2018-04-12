Pure (PURE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $51,580.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.04419920 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001296 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015000 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007812 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013381 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PURE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 5,751,580 coins and its circulating supply is 4,642,301 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purealt.org.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

