Contrasting Pure Storage (PSTG) and Its Competitors

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) is one of 6 public companies in the “Computer storage devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pure Storage to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Pure Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Computer storage devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Pure Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Computer storage devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pure Storage and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Storage 1 6 13 0 2.60 Pure Storage Competitors 161 843 1087 90 2.51

Pure Storage currently has a consensus price target of $21.47, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. As a group, “Computer storage devices” companies have a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Pure Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pure Storage is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Storage has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Storage’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pure Storage and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Storage $1.02 billion -$177.60 million N/A Pure Storage Competitors $6.15 billion $250.36 million 17.58

Pure Storage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Storage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Storage -17.36% -37.84% -18.58% Pure Storage Competitors -2.36% 28.92% 3.62%

Summary

Pure Storage competitors beat Pure Storage on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. Its data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps customers scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their customers and partners. The company serves large and mid-size organizations across various industries, such as cloud-based software and service providers, consumer Web, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecommunications through a network of distribution and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.