Purpose Price Down 6.2% This Week (CRYPTO:PRPS)

Purpose (CURRENCY:PRPS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Purpose token can now be purchased for approximately $107.24 or 0.00967974 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Purpose has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Purpose has a market cap of $0.00 and $44,721.00 worth of Purpose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00791389 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012973 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00160870 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057338 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Purpose

Purpose launched on January 10th, 2018. Purpose’s total supply is 999,117,066 tokens. The official website for Purpose is www.prps.io. The Reddit community for Purpose is /r/PRPS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Purpose’s official Twitter account is @AtheneLOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Purpose

Purpose can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Purpose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purpose must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Purpose using one of the exchanges listed above.

