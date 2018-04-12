PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% to ~$9.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.26 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.20-2.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of PVH to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.32.

NYSE:PVH traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.46. The stock had a trading volume of 378,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,082. PVH has a twelve month low of $96.85 and a twelve month high of $161.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12,150.99, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total value of $131,279.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $445,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,780 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,189 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

