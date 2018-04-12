LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Pyxis Funds I (NASDAQ:SNLN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Funds I (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.85% of Pyxis Funds I worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pyxis Funds I by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 81,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pyxis Funds I by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 354,009 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Pyxis Funds I by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Funds I in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Funds I in the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

NASDAQ:SNLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,966. Pyxis Funds I has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Pyxis Funds I’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

