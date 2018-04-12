Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp (BTG)

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

BTG remained flat at $$2.89 during trading on Monday. 2,919,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,656. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.69 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 201.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties consist of three mines and one mine under construction: Otjikoto mine, an open pit gold mine located approximately 300 kilometers north of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia (Otjikoto Mine); Masbate mine, an open pit gold mine, located near the northern tip of the island of Masbate, over 360 kilometers south-east of Manila (Masbate Gold Project); La Libertad mine, an open pit gold mine located over 110 kilometers due east of Managua and 32 kilometers northeast of Juigalpa, Nicaragua (La Libertad Mine), and Fekola gold project, an open pit gold mine under construction located approximately 40 kilometers south of the city of Kenieba, Mali (Fekola Project).

