Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Lowered by Analyst

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capreit in a report on Friday, March 16th.

CAR traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,703. Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$2.24. The business had revenue of C$164.43 million during the quarter.

