Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Q2 from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,952.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl James Schaper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $737,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,219.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,865,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,982,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,963 shares of company stock valued at $11,396,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 77.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/q2-holdings-inc-qtwo-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.