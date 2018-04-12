Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for TRANSAT AT Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:TRZ)

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of TRANSAT AT in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Cormark also issued estimates for TRANSAT AT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$725.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$740.75 million. TRANSAT AT had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. TD Securities upgraded TRANSAT AT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities cut TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

TRZ stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.87. 43,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,928. TRANSAT AT has a 12 month low of C$5.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.82.

In other news, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$4,950,000.00. Also, Director Bernard Bussières sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$119,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 462,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,868 in the last 90 days.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

