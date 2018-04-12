Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $5,587,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 331,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,753 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 927,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.80. 6,304,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,063,547. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152,427.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

