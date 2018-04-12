QCR (QCRH) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. QCR earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.2862045520678 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $53.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $621.35, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. QCR has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 11.58%. sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $89,280.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,319.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Hultquist sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,380.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

