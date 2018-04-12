Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.58. 573,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.48 million. equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

