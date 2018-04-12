Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Holdings Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 target price on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim set a $32.00 target price on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire and Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

GT stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6,521.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $36.74.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Holdings Lowered by QS Investors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/qs-investors-llc-sells-9773-shares-of-goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt-updated-updated.html.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.