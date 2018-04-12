Quadnetics Group (SNX) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Quadnetics Group (LON:SNX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Quadnetics Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.64) on Thursday. Quadnetics Group has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 294.55 ($4.16).

About Quadnetics Group

Synectics plc is a United Kingdom-based company that designs, delivers and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for security environments. The Company operates through two divisions: Systems, and Integration and Managed Services (IMS). The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its technology to customers in oil and gas operations, gaming, infrastructure protection, high security and public spaces.

