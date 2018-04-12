Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 32,800 Shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of GNC worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in GNC by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 64,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in GNC by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 70,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GNC by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GNC by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 209,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GNC by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 1,905,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,006. GNC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $304.53, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. GNC had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 120.93%. The firm had revenue of $557.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

GNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GNC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GNC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/quantitative-investment-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-gnc-holdings-inc-gnc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.