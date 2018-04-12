Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 37,875 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 899,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The company has a market capitalization of $2,749.80, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/quantitative-investment-management-llc-invests-1-12-million-in-brandywine-realty-trust-bdn-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of December 31, 2017, which excludes assets held for sale.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.