Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 801,700 Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 801,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,146,000. Nike makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $70,396,000 after acquiring an additional 134,320 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 7.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 152,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 9.8% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 401,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Argus raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.35 to $64.46 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Buckingham Research set a $71.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $67.77. 5,144,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $109,004.91, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Nike’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/quantitative-investment-management-llc-takes-position-in-nike-nke-updated-updated-updated.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.