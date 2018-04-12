Quantum (QAU) Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Gatehub and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $8,073.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00822460 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012929 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00040354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00162067 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,085,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,177,666 tokens. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, EtherDelta, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

