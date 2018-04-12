Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00012832 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Livecoin and Gatehub. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $46.28 million and $457,684.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00143630 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00066694 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019055 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032567 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007589 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QRL is a Python-based blockchain ledger utilising hash-based one-time merkle tree signature scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA. Proof-of-stake block selection via HMAC_DRBG PRF and a signed iterative hash chain reveal scheme. It was designed to resist potential quantum computer hacks. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Gatehub, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

