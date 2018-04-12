Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $332.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $332.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 255,083,086 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. “

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia, AEX and BX Thailand. It is not currently possible to purchase Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

