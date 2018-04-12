Quarterhill Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:QTRH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 86,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,710. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $179.17, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Quarterhill had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. equities analysts predict that Quarterhill will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quarterhill to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, formerly Wi-LAN Inc, is a Canada-based investment holding company focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple verticals. The Company targets companies with a broad range of products and services that capture, analyze and interpret data, and that have financial performance, management teams, intellectual property underpinnings and opportunities to develop long-term recurring and growing revenue streams.

