Qube Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:QUBE)

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Qube has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $83,851.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qube token can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. In the last week, Qube has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00788523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012878 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00040130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00159542 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00056553 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Qube

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Qube is www.qube.vip.

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to buy Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

