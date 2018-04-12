Quebecoin Price Up 65.7% Over Last 7 Days (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a market cap of $308,923.00 and $1,575.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000770 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000478 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

QBC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

