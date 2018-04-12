Quest Resource (QRHC) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Quest Resource (NASDAQ: QRHC) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quest Resource to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Resource has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource’s rivals have a beta of 1.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $138.35 million -$5.82 million -5.03 Quest Resource Competitors $1.49 billion $248.19 million -0.29

Quest Resource’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource. Quest Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -4.21% -9.10% -6.16% Quest Resource Competitors 4.17% 3.45% -0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quest Resource and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quest Resource Competitors 81 396 632 50 2.56

Quest Resource currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.78%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Quest Resource rivals beat Quest Resource on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. In addition, the company operates Earth911.com, a Website that offers data, information, and articles in engaging, educating, and entertaining consumers regarding the environment, recycling, and sustainability. Further, it provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED and green globe certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Quest Resource Holding Corporation serves big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; construction and demolition projects; and commercial, industrial, residential, and educational properties through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.