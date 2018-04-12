Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $37.16 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,894 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of Quidel worth $37,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 985,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,716,000 after buying an additional 66,926 shares during the last quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $8,958,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.53. 425,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,436. The stock has a market cap of $1,853.45, a P/E ratio of -793.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $55.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,858,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,814,940.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 12,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $582,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,751,720. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quidel from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Quidel from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

