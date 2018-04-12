California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.59 Million Position in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Quidel worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quidel by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Quidel by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Quidel by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 226,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quidel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quidel by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $1,595,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,720. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Quidel stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 425,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,436. The stock has a market cap of $1,853.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/quidel-co-qdel-stake-increased-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.