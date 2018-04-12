Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Quidel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CL King raised Quidel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Quidel has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,805.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $561,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,413,602.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,858,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at $15,814,940.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,751,720 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 128,081 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 985,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quidel by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after acquiring an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/quidel-qdel-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.