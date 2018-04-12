Quiz (LON:QUIZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of QUIZ opened at GBX 150.50 ($2.13) on Thursday. Quiz has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.10 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.88).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/quiz-quiz-given-buy-rating-at-peel-hunt.html.

About Quiz

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. Its products include occasion wear, such as maxi and mini dresses, matching tops and bottoms, footwear, bags, and other accessories; and dressy casual products comprising denims, playsuits, shirts, tops, skirts, faux fur jackets, parkas, biker jackets, shoes, bags, and accessories, as well as jewelries.

Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.