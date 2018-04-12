QunQun One Day Volume Hits $4.20 Million (CRYPTO:QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $20.36 million and $4.20 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BigONE, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00790258 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013043 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00162506 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,498,425 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, Huobi and ZB.COM. It is not presently possible to purchase QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QunQun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.