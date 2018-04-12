Qvolta (CRYPTO:QVT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.10 Million

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Qvolta token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004366 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. Qvolta has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $25,208.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qvolta has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00837167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00041919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00176478 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Qvolta Profile

Qvolta launched on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,163 tokens. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qvolta Token Trading

Qvolta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qvolta must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qvolta using one of the exchanges listed above.

