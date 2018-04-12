Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03.

RARX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,384. The company has a market cap of $181.13, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 2,500,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 2,000,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade.

