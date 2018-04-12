RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.63. 1,218,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 323,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The firm has a market cap of $73.99, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 203,851 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Trading 9.1% Higher” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rada-electronic-industries-rada-trading-9-1-higher.html.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.