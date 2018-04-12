Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Radian have outperformed the insurance industry in a year’s time. It is poised for growth on expansive mortgage and real estate service offerings, declining delinquency, lower levels of paid claims and improving risk-based capital ratio. Radian Group is restructuring its business by intensifying focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential besides more predictable and recurring fee-based revenues. Radian intends to position its Service segment for continued profitability. EBITDA margin for the Services segment is expected in the 10-15% range and earnings to grow an annual run rate of $150 million to $175 million, beginning in the second half of 2018. Solid capital position bodes well. However, stricter regulations, rising mortgage rates and a competitive market pose as risks. Radian Group’s fourth-quarter operating income beat estimates on solid performance at its Mortgage Insurance segment.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.28.

NYSE RDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 612,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,380. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3,504.04, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 137,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/radian-group-rdn-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radian Group (RDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.