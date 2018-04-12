RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) were down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 3,475,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,714,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAS shares. B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on RAIT Financial Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded RAIT Financial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 16.83 and a quick ratio of 16.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAIT Financial Trust stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.97% of RAIT Financial Trust worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans. It offers customized lending solutions to meet borrower needs and internal credit goals.

