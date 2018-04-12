Raj Rajgopal Sells 4,025 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) insider Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $190,342.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,347.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raj Rajgopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Raj Rajgopal sold 41,108 shares of Virtusa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,029,090.88.

On Thursday, March 1st, Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of Virtusa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $191,348.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Raj Rajgopal sold 4,025 shares of Virtusa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $191,308.25.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,345.52, a PE ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth $6,608,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth $5,547,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth $5,507,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Virtusa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,972,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Virtusa to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Virtusa to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raj Rajgopal Sells 4,025 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/raj-rajgopal-sells-4025-shares-of-virtusa-co-vrtu-stock-updated.html.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.