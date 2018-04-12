Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rand Logistics (NASDAQ:RLOG) Stock Price

News articles about Rand Logistics (NASDAQ:RLOG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rand Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.0200469880782 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

RLOG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,600. Rand Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Rand Logistics Company Profile

Rand Logistics, Inc is a shipping company that, through its operating subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of bulk carriers on the Great Lakes. The Company’s shipping business is operated in Canada by Lower Lakes Towing Ltd. (Lower Lakes Towing) and in the United States by Lower Lakes Transportation Company (Lower Lakes Transportation).

