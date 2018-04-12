Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randgold Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Randgold Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Randgold Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. Randgold Resources has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $7,519.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $328.62 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Randgold Resources will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Randgold Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Randgold Resources in the third quarter worth $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Randgold Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Randgold Resources by 629.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Randgold Resources by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Randgold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

